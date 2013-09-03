10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

We’re only a few days into September and some big tech news has already dropped.

Microsoft is buying Nokia’s smart phone business for $US7 billion. It’s paying 3.70 billion Euros for the devices and services division, which produces some of the best-selling Windows phones like the Lumia 920, 925, and 1020. Microsoft is also paying 1.65 billion Euro ($2.2 billion U.S.) for the rights to Nokia’s patents.

Stephen Elop, the CEO of Nokia, will be coming over to Microsoft as part of the $US7 billion acquisition. Will he replace Steve Ballmer as Microsoft’s CEO? That’s yet to be determined. The deal was in place before Ballmer announced his retirement.

Rakuten has acquired a premium video site, Viki, for $US200 million. Viki had talks with Google and Yahoo before selling itself to Rakuten.

LG announced an iPad mini rival, the G Pad. It will be available in time for the holidays.

