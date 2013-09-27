10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Happy Friday! Here’s some news to kick off your weekend.
- Microsoft’s new CEO will be picked by John Thompson. Thompson is head of the board committee that’s in charge of finding Ballmer’s replacement.
- Stephen Elop, former CEO of Nokia, may not be the top Microsoft CEO candidate. Instead, Ford CEO Alan Mulally may be best positioned to replace Steve Ballmer as CEO of Microsoft.
- Leaving Microsoft won’t be easy for Ballmer. Ballmer recently held a final, tearful meeting with Microsoft employees. During the meeting, music blared, Ballmer jumped and danced around, and Microsoft employees screamed at their CEO, “We love you!”
- King, the maker of hit mobile game Candy Crush Saga, has filed to go public in the U.S.
- 13 tech companies went public this week and two are debuting today, Violin Memory and Ring Central.
- Celebrities like Ashton kutcher and billionaire Richard Branson are positioned to make a lot of money from their Twitter investments. More than 50 people and institutions have invested in Twitter.
- Forget yachts. Billionaires are seeking new thrills are turning to multi-million-dollar submarines.
- Google made the first significant update to its core search algorithm since 2010. The changes won’t be noticeable to most people, but they make mobile search even better and all results turn up faster.
- Image hosting platform Imgur became big on Reddit and now it has 100 million monthly unique visitors.
- Two brothers who were found guilty of murder and served 25 years in jail have been freed thanks to a Facebook post.
