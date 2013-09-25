10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning. There’s a lot of tech news to unpack today:
- Amazon has announced new Kindle Fire tablets. The 7-inch Kindle Fire HD will retail for $US139. The 7-inch Kindle Fire HDX will retail for $US229. A larger 8.9-inch Kindle Fire HDX will cost $US379.
- Nest, the maker of the smart thermostat, is reinventing smoke detectors next, Jessica Lessin reports.
- Larry Ellison missed a keynote to watch his Oracle sailing team come from behind and win its race in the America’s Cup yesterday. The final race is today.
- A big-name PR executive explains why startups don’t get press.
- Nokia says a “working place accident” caused it to give misleading information about its former CEO Stephen Elop’s compensation. Nokia said Elop, who is now at Microsoft, was paid “essentially the same” as a previous CEO but SEC filings indicate otherwise.
- Samsung is launching a smart phone with curved display in South Korea this October. Curved displays are the first step toward phones that can be bent or folded.
- Twitter spambot @Horse_ebooks was actually run by a human who wrote each strange tweet for an art project.
- StumbleUpon, a news aggregator that’s been around for 11 years, made its first acquisition, 5by. 5by is a video recommendation engine.
- One of the people who hacked TouchID says why he did it, and why he still thinks TouchID is awesome. TouchID is the iPhone 5S’ fingerprint scanner.
- Sorry Apple fans, Steve Jobs didn’t create break-through technologies as frequently as you think he did.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
