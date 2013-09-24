10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning. Here’s what’s happening in tech:
- China is lifting its ban on Facebook, Twitter, the New York Times and other sites considered “politically sensitive,” but only within the Shanghai Free-trade Zone.
- BlackBerry signed a letter of intent to go private in a $US4.7 billion deal.
- Prem Watsa, who has been called the Warren Buffett of Canada, is trying to save BlackBerry.
- Microsoft unveiled two new tablets, the Surface 2 and the Surface Pro 2, along with new accessories.
- Facebook is partnering with PayPal, Stripe and Braintree to help people pay for things on their smart phones easily. Facebook will autofill your information when making a purchase.
- Social reader Flipboard raised $US50 million at an $US800 million valuation led by Rizvi Traverse Management and Goldman Sachs.
- Meet the well-connected marketing guru at top VC firm Andreessen Horowitz, Margit Wennmachers.
- Union Square Ventures partner Fred Wilson has now been blogging for 10 years at AVC.com.
- People are falling for a fake ad that encourages them to destroy their iPhones. The ad, which has been spreading on social networks, states: “Update to iOS 7 and become waterproof.”
- Revenge Porn victims are trying to change laws and kill the websites that host their pictures. Revenge porn sites allow people to post nude pictures of former flames without their knowledge or consent.
