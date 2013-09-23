10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Hope you had a great weekend! Here’s what’s going on in tech:
- It looks like the iPhone 5S fingerprint scanner, TouchID, has already been hacked with a lifted fingerprint.
- AngelList has reportedly raised $US25 million at a $US150 million valuation to help introduce investors and startups.
- PayPal may be close to acquiring payment company Braintree.
- Larry Ellison has announced several new products to make data flow faster across corporate data centres and the Internet. The products include an in-memory database, a new server to run the database, and a backup cloud service.
- Here’s a long list of promising startups Salesforce.com alumni have started.
- One iPhone 5S user describes his first day with the device.
- In July, a social newsreader that raised more than $US2 million died. Its founder shares why his startup failed.
- Bloomberg Businessweek released its complete Q&A with Apple CEO Tim Cook.
- A lawsuit was filed Friday against LinkedIn, accusing the professional network of hijacking users’ email accounts with their consent. LinkedIn says the allegations aren’t true.
- Here’s a look at the dangers of an active ingredient in Tylenol, and the people who have died from it.
