10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Happy Friday! Here’s what’s going on in tech:
- New iPhones have started going on sale in Asia and Europe. Initial sales indicate more demand for the higher quality device, the iPhone 5S.
- If your heart is set on a gold iPhone, have a second choice. The popular model is in short supply for launch.
- Twitter’s IPO might be just around the corner. A Reuters source says Twitter will “likely” go public before Thanksgiving
- All Things D is officially parting ways with Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal. The Wall Street Journal is hiring to fill the void and it will hold its own technology conferences.
- When All Things D does spin off, the venture could be worth up to $US40 million.
- Jony Ive teased a big new project he’s working on at Apple. “I would love, love, love to show you what we are working on now, but I’d lose my job,” he told USA Today.
- Pinterest will use promoted pins to start making money.
- Joy Covey, CFO of Amazon, died tragically in a bike accident a few days ago. Whether you knew her or not, this obituary will make you respect her.
- What is Steve Ballmer’s biggest regret? Missing out on phones, the Microsoft CEO said in an analyst meeting. “The time we missed is the time we were working on what became [Windows] Vista and I wish we had resources slightly differently [deployed],” he said.
- Here’s some of the science behind immortality, which Google is trying to achieve through its new company, Calico.
