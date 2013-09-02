10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

It’s Labour Day here in the U.S., which means a slower news day. Still, you need to know stuff. Here is that stuff:
- Photos of Samsung’s smartwatch leaked. It looks like a tiny smartphone for your wrist. However, there’s a report that those images are of a prototype.
- A new BlackBerry board member says it needs to give up on fighting Apple, Samsung, and Google, and settle for being a “niche” player.
