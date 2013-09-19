10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Here’s what’s going on in the world of tech:
- Apple launched its new operating system, iOS 7, yesterday. You can download it on iPhones, iPads or iPod touch and people are switching over faster than ever.
- Oracle’s Q1 earnings were reported yesterday. The company missed Wall Street expectations on revenue for the third quarter in a row.
- Google is launching a company, Calico, that’s trying to cure death.
- Of course, Calico’s mission is completely ridiculous.
- Former Facebook employees have launched a photo app, Shadow Puppet. It lets users share multiple photos at once and add voice narration.
- A venture-backed startup, Sonar, died. Its founder revealed all the reasons the app failed.
- Want to outsource your memories? An app called Memoir is trying to do that. Memoir tells you what you were doing a few years prior by scanning your social networks. It’s a former TechStars company, Veri, that pivoted.
- Mark Zuckerberg spoke in Washington D.C. yesterday about immigration reform and national security.
- San Francisco magazine decided there are six writers, all men, who sufficiently serve as Silicon Valley’s “peanut gallery and conscience.” It calls them the “geek chorus” and ranks their levels of snark and “objects of disdain.”
- Google’s culture isn’t quite what you think it is.
