10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Reviews came out for the iPhone 5S and… it’s a hit! People love the camera and the fingerprint scanner.
- Apple’s new iPhone software is out today, here’s how it looks totally different than the current software.
- Morgan Stanley thinks iPhone sales are up 28% this quarter.
- Malcolm Gladwell spoke at Google’s Zeitgeist conference. He zinged Yahoo, saying, I didn’t get paid to be here, and if Yahoo asked me to talk at its conference for free, I’d say no.
- EA named a new CEO — insider Andrew Wilson, who previously led EA Sports.
- Tesla is working on driverless cars, too.
- There’s been huge turnover at Oracle and the pressure is on President Mark Hurd.
- Ad tech startup Criteo did a secret IPO, but its financial information is now public: In the first six months of the year it did $US252.7 million in revenue, and lost $US6.4 million.
- In a case of truly terrible timing, BlackBerry launched new phones today.
- There’s a new form of Twitter spamming through lists.
