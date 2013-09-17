10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

APAre 5c pre-orders not going well?
Good morning! Here’s what’s going on in the world of tech:
- Pre-orders for one of Apple’s new phones, the 5c, began last week. Strangely, Apple hasn’t bragged about sales numbers yet and the stock is sliding.
- Google bought Bump for $US30-60 million. Bump was founded in 2008 and raised $US20 million. Its technology lets two phones exchange information when knocked together.
- Microsoft Bing has a new logo.
- There’s a big New Yorker profile out on Bryan Goldberg. He’s the controversial founder of a media startup for women, Bustle.
- There was an incident with Uber over the weekend. An allegedly intoxicated passenger tweeted some accusations about her driver, but then deleted the tweets. The company defended its driver and noted that the police were called but the woman declined to press charges.
- The FTC is starting to look closely at the “native advertising” trend, where websites better integrate (or hide) ads among content.
- Upworthy, a media startup that soared to 30 million monthly unique visitors 14 months after it launched, has raised $US8 million.
- IBM will spend $US1 billion to promote Linux, an operating system that competes with Windows.
- Tumblr and DataSift have partnered up. The deal is significant because it’s expected to help Tumblr monetise much better in 2014. DataSift will take Tumblr’s data and use it to power consumer engagement analytics.
- Tim O’Reilly of O’Reilly Media shares all the ways he failed as an entrepreneur. He also lists a few things he got right.
