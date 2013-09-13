10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Here’s everything the tech world is all a-twitter about:
- Twitter filed to go public in 2013. What will a post-IPO Twitter look like? A massive real-time ad network that targets what you type.
- But is Twitter growing fast enough to succeed as a public company? Twitter expected to have 400 million users by the end of this year but it only has 240 million, sources tell AllThingsD.
- Here’s the application Dropbox filed years ago to get an investment from Y Combinator.
- What gossipers say is happening at Microsoft right now: chaos.
- The NSA may have disguised itself as Google to collect information.
- You can now pre-order one of Apple’s new phones, the 5c.
- Jetting around the world just got more expensive for the founders of Google, who lost a fuel perk they had with the U.S. Department of Defence.
- Facebook sunsets its credits feature.
- Hugo Barra, a Google executive who left when news of his love triangle broke, says why he joined Xiaomi.
- Two big startup fundraises have been announced: Maker Studios, a video company that’s monetizing YouTube, raised $US26 million. Jawbone, which makes electronics like the UP fitness band, raised $US100 million.
