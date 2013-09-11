10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

You may or may not have heard, but Apple made some announcements yesterday. Here’s what you need to know:
- Apple has introduced two new iPhones, the iPhone 5c and the iPhone 5s. They’ll both run on a new operating system, iOS 7, and they’ll ship on September 20th.
- Here are all the ways iOS 7 is different. The most noticeable difference is its font, a very thin Helvetica Neue.*
- The iPhone 5s comes in three colours, gold, silver and space grey. It has a home button with a fingerprint sensor to unlock the phone. It also has a faster processor, the A7, and the camera has been improved.
- The iPhone 5c is apple’s first plastic phone since the 3G and 3GS. It will come in green, white, blue, pink and yellow. There are also bright, holey cases for the 5c.
- Investors weren’t too impressed with Apple’s announcement. The stock fell more than 2% yesterday.
- Enough about Apple. Cisco has some big news. It just bought Whiptail, a flash storage startup, for $US450 million.
- Netflix stock closed at an all-time high.
- Everyone loved this conversation between Mike Arrington and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff at TechCrunch Disrupt yesterday. Benioff told stories about Steve Jobs and talked about his lingering influence.
- Greylock Partners raised $US1 billion for its 14th fund.
- What Riptide, an in-depth report about the media industry, and Titshare, an app for looking at cleavage, have in common.
*The email version of this morning’s 10 things states that the new font is Helvetica Neue Ultra Light. That’s what the initial version of iOS 7 had, but the current version uses Helvetica Neue.
