10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning!
- Apple has a media event today to reveal the newest iPhones — largely expected to be the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C.
- The iPhone 5S should have fingerprint scanning technology.
- The iPhone 5C will probably cost $US500, off contract, or less.
- The biggest deal for Apple and consumers, however, will not be the iPhone, but rather iOS 7, the new software running on iPhones.
- Microsoft is planning to reveal the Surface 2, a new version of its tablet, on September 23 and it sounds like it’s not going to make many changes.
- Top Microsoft shareholders are pushing for turnaround experts to be the next CEO, with Ford CEO Alan Mulally and Computer Sciences Corp CEO Mike Lawrie being names that come up.
- Twitter acquired mobile ad startup MoPub for a reported $US350 million in stock.
- The older rich people of San Francisco are coming to terms with the fact that newer rich tech-oriented people are taking over the city.
- BlackBerry has reportedly cut half of its sales staff.
- And don’t miss the App 100, our list of the 100 greatest apps in the world.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.