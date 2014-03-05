10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning!
Here’s what you need to know today:
1. Yahoo Inc will stop letting consumers access its various online services, including Fantasy Sports and photo-sharing site Flickr, by signing-in with their Facebook Inc or Google Inc credentials.
2. Apple’s in-car infotainment system underwent a rebrand and launched publicly yesterday under a new moniker: CarPlay.
3. As the race for second screen dominance continues, Twitter is changing how it reports its own TV-related reach.
4. Apple’s first iTunes Festival in the U.S. starts a week from today at SXSW in Austin.
5. Inside the Facebook/Whatsapp $US19 billion dollar deal.
6. Insiders are saying Microsoft’s real money maker is broken.
7. Here’s how a “bitcoin bank” was robbed.
8. This New Jersey mum created a business after leveraging her massive following on Instagram.
9. Steve Ballmer reflects on his time at Microsoft and makes predictions about its future.
10. Hundreds of open source packages, including the Red Hat, Ubuntu, and Debian distributions of Linux, are susceptible to attacks that circumvent the most widely used technology to prevent eavesdropping on the Internet.
