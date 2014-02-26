10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning!
Here’s what you need to know:
1. Here’s a simple truth: the internet has radically changed the world.
2. Apple has quietly rolled out its iBeacon specification as it starts to certify devices that carry the Bluetooth LE standard.
3. And they all tweeted happily ever after: @N has been given back to its rightful owner.
4. John Chen, CEO of BlackBerry, says if someone offered him $US19 billion for BlackBerry’s messaging service, he would take it.
5. Square, the mobile payments startup, is testing a new app called “Square Pickup.” It’s a simple app that lets you order food from a Square merchant ahead of time. The app is currently in testing with several San Francisco restaurants.
6. Google is lobbying officials in at least three U.S. states to stop proposed restrictions on driving with Google Glass headsets.
7. MtGox has been subpoenaed by the U.S. Attorney’s office in New York.
8. Connect, a new location-based address book and friend-finder utility launching today for both web and iPhone, will tell you who’s nearby, allowing for more “serendipitous” encounters.
9. Motorola is planning to jump back into the wearables market later this year, according to senior vice president Rick Osterloh. The company will launch a smartwatch that Osterloh claims will address “consumer issues like style and battery life.”
10. A Bay Area woman said she was attacked for wearing the Google Glass wearable computer at a bar in San Francisco’s Lower Haight.
