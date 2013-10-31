10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Boo. It is Halloween. Now that you know that, let’s move on to to tech news.
- Facebook reported earnings last night and the results were pretty great. But then management said some things on the earnings call that bothered everyone: younger teenagers were using the service less, and ad engagement might not be great.
- Half of Facebook’s ad revenue now comes from mobile ads, which is astounding since two years ago none of it came from mobile.
- Kickstarter CEO and co-founder Perry Chen is moving to the Chairman role, and Yancey Strickler, another co-founder takes over as CEO. Kickstarter now has 5 million backers who have pledged almost a billion dollars to projects.
- The next Android software release will try to make it so Android works better on low-end phones, it will also work as a TV remote control, and will be focused on being used for wearable technologies.
- Apple’s share of the tablet market fell under 30% last quarter.
- Who will be the next great technology critic? This story from the New Yorker is getting passed around by everyone.
- You don’t want to miss this controversial profile of Dan Loeb, the hedge funder that got Marissa Mayer hired at Yahoo, then turned his sights on Sony.
- Speaking of Mayer, she’s set to fire ~500 underperforming Yahoo employees.
- Silicon Valley is convinced that Bitcoin, despite its wild fluctuations, is going to be a mainstream currency.
- Nobel Prize winner Robert Shiller thinks people should work at Goldman Sachs instead of Google.
