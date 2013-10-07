10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning!
Hope you had a great weekend. Here’s some news to kick-start your Monday:
- Samsung’s new large-screen phone, the Galaxy Note 3, goes on sale this week. It’s getting great reviews, despite the fact that it’s larger than a Pop-Tart.
- The FBI is having trouble tracking down the Silk Road founder’s bitcoin stash, which could be worth $US80 million.
- A teenager explains the proper way to use emojis.
- Twitter left out two years of financial data from its S-1.
- Apple is reportedly making a strong push to expand in India.
- Samsung launched a TV ad for its Galaxy Gear smart watch that makes the mediocre product look like the next big thing.
- Twitter is being criticised for having no women on its board or in its list of investors. Dick Costolo’s comments on Twitter only fuelled the fire.
- 4Chan is the most important site you never visit.
- John McAfee has been quietly working on a new company, Future Tense and a product, D-Central, for five years. He says D-Central will help prevent government surveillance by encrypting local wireless networks.
- Saturday was the two-year anniversary of Steve Jobs’ death. Here are some of the most memorable things he said.
