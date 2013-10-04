10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

CNNSusan Bennett claims she’s the voice of Siri.
Happy Friday! Here’s what’s going on in tech:
- Twitter filed for its IPO. It has more than 200 million monthly active users and more than 500 million tweets are sent per day. But the company, which isn’t profitable, still has a lot of work to do.
- There’s a little-known Hollywood investor who will score big when Twitter goes public.
- Here’s who else will make a boatload of money when Twitter goes public.
- Apple reportedly bought Cue, formerly Greplin, for $US40-60 million. It will use the startup to compete with Google Now.
- There will now be ads in your Instagram feed. Instagram is rolling out its first-ever advertising product in the United States with in-feed pictures and videos.
- Adobe was cyber attacked and gave up information for 2.9 million customers including encrypted credit and debit card numbers.
- Samsung’s chief product officer of mobile, Kevin Packingham, has departed. He helped launch the Galaxy line of phones.
- Technology research firm Gartner says 3D printers are going much more mainstream. It estimates a 49% jump in sales from this year to last, with more than 56,000 units below $US10,000 shipping in 2013.
- An Atlanta woman named Susan Bennett claims to be the original voice of Apple’s Siri. The actress says her voice was recorded in July 2005 and she had no idea where her voice would turn up.
- This gorgeous time lapse video looks real, but it was filmed entirely inside a video game.
