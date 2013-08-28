10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning. Here’s the news.
-
Ubimo, a startup founded by ex-Googlers, helps publishers and advertisers show ads to mobile users based on their location. It’s raised a $US2 million seed round.
-
HTC is making its own mobile operating system for Chinese consumers.
-
“Nokia believes its can use its role as the auto industry’s mapmaker as a launchpad into the connected car. In an interview with GigaOM, Nokia Here EVP Michael Halbherr shares his vision of the Nokia-powered vehicle.”
-
The Syrian Electronic Army took down The New York Times website for several hours yesterday. Here’s how.
-
A California school district hired a company to follow students on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and listen for “cyberbullying, crime, drug-use and suicidal thoughts.”
-
“Twitter Inc. hired Nathan Hubbard, the former president of Ticketmaster, as its first head of commerce, part of a push to enable shopping via short postings on its social website.“
-
This working, 1/3-scale replica of a Macintosh from the 1980s fits in the palm of your hand.
-
The Hyperloop is nice, but what about a tube that transports you from New York to Beijing in 2 hours?
-
After selling his startup to Yahoo, former Xobni CEO Jeff Bonforte is now the executive in charge of Yahoo Mail, Messenger, Groups, Contacts, and Calendar.
-
Marc Andreessen says the days of startups and even larger companies buying their own servers are over.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.