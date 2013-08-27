10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning. Here’s the news.
-
A Samsung executive confirmed the company is launching a new big phone and a smartwatch next week.
-
Chip-designer ARM bought a startup that develops software that helps connect everyday gadgets to the Internet.
-
In 1998, Paul Krugman predicted: “By 2005 or so, it will become clear that the Internet’s impact on the economy has been no greater than the fax machine’s.”
-
If you say to Siri, “OK, Glass,” it will say: “Stop trying to strap me to your forehead. It won’t work.”
-
Actor Kevin Spacey gave a speech on the future of TV, and lots of people are passing it around on Twitter, so it must be OK.
-
“Since 2009 more independent bookshops have opened than closed in America.“
-
Facebook users can now create shared photo-albums. Here’s how.
-
Y Combinator partner and startup guru Paul Graham gave an interview to Inc. magazine. He says, “Maybe half a per cent of people have the brains and sheer determination to do this kind of thing. Start-ups are hard but doable, in the way that running a five-minute mile is hard but doable.”
-
The first paid employee at Reddit gave a presentation on what it took to scale the site from 1 million pageviews to 1 billion.
-
EA’s Madden franchise turns 25 this year. Here’s how it destroyed the competition.
