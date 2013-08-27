10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Actor Kevin Spacey gave a speech on the future of TV, and lots of people are passing it around on Twitter , so it must be OK.

Y Combinator partner and startup guru Paul Graham gave an interview to Inc. magazine. He says, “Maybe half a per cent of people have the brains and sheer determination to do this kind of thing. Start-ups are hard but doable, in the way that running a five-minute mile is hard but doable.”