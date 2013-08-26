10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Here’s the news.
-
Steve Ballmer’s sudden departure from Microsoft was “neither planned nor as smooth as portrayed.”
-
The choice facing Ballmer’s successor is: double-down on Windows and Office, or keep spending (burning) cash trying to develop new lines of business.
-
Paul Krugman says the teachings of a 14th-century Islamic philosopher can help us understand Steve Ballmer’s ouster. “Desert tribesmen, he argued, always have more courage and social cohesion than settled, civilized folk, so every once in a while they will sweep in and conquer lands whose rulers have become corrupt and complacent. They create a new dynasty — and, over time, become corrupt and complacent themselves, ready to be overrun by a new set of barbarians.”
-
VC Chris Dixon makes an interesting point about Microsoft, even if he does ignore anti-trust issues: “In 2004, Microsoft could have bought all Internet companies except Google for <$US32B. Instead they issued a dividend.”
-
Running an ad tech business still requires hiring a lot of people — “armies of account managers, analysts, and client-support staff.”
-
Facebook is getting out of the business of selling physical gifts online. It’s strange to think Facebook was in the business of selling physical gifts online, isn’t it?
-
Google now requires Android developers sell virtual goods using only Google’s payment tools. That’s a shot at several well-funded payments startups.
-
Tesla is outselling Porsche, Volvo and Land Rover in California.
-
Ted Sarandos is the Netflix executive responsible for an original content strategy that is turning Hollywood upside-down.
-
We published the unauthorised biography of Marissa Mayer on Saturday morning.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.