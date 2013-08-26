10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Paul Krugman says the teachings of a 14th-century Islamic philosopher can help us understand Steve Ballmer’s ouster. “Desert tribesmen, he argued, always have more courage and social cohesion than settled, civilized folk, so every once in a while they will sweep in and conquer lands whose rulers have become corrupt and complacent. They create a new dynasty — and, over time, become corrupt and complacent themselves, ready to be overrun by a new set of barbarians.”