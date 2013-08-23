10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning. Here’s the overnight news.
Don’t use “hollow” icons. It makes our brains do too much work.
Activist investor Carl Icahn says he’s going to have dinner with Apple CEO Tim Cook. Icahn tweeted: “Planning dinner in September. Tim believes in buyback and is doing one. What will be discussed is magnitude.”
Google patented a technology that will change your phone’s security preferences based on its location. So if you’re at home, you might not have to enter a password. At work, you would.
The FBI says its brought down several leaders of the hacker group “Anonymous” and that’s why there have been fewer cyber crimes from them lately.
“No one said building a company was easy. But it’s time to be honest about how brutal it really is–and the price so many founders secretly pay.”
You know about 3D printers. This is a 3D scanner for your desktop.
Twitter is talking to banks about doing a “low profile” IPO. Sorry, but that isn’t going to happen.
Amazon is testing a wireless, satellite-based network that would beam the Internet to owners of Amazon gadgets.
Uber raised a huge round of funding at a $US3.5 billion valuation, with Google contributing more than $US250 million.
Here are some technology breakthroughs that happened when people where high on drugs.
