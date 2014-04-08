10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning!
Here’s what you need to know:
1. People are spending more and more time on mobile web.
2. The technology behind Android TV: Google is working on yet another platform for the living room, and it doesn’t just want to compete on looks alone: The company has come up with a novel way to develop TV apps and make use of their data.
3. Today Uber will launch an on-demand courier service in Manhattan, allowing users to request item pickup and delivery via a smartphone app.
4. Chinese regulators have approved Nokia’s planned sale of its devices business to Microsoft, taking the $US7.2 billion deal one step closer to closing.
5. San Francisco is cracking down on Airbnb rentals.
6. Lyft is cutting its prices after raising $US250 million.
7. Benoit Dupin, Vice President of Amazon A9′s Search Technology group, has left the high-profile search technology firm to take up a job with Apple.
8. Google is taking legal action against Turkey’s YouTube ban.
9. Twitter is buying Cover, an Android lockscreen app that lets you customise what apps you see and when.
10. Here’s why San Francisco is the worst city ever, according to VICE.
