10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

1. Last week, Google CEO Larry Page met with WhatsApp CEO Jan Koum in a last-ditch effort to prevent the rapidly growing messaging app from selling itself to Facebook, according to three people involved in the deal.
2. Unlike mobile messaging competitors like Line and WeChat, WhatsApp has taken a resolute stance against becoming a platform that distributes games and other apps.
3. Early WhatsApp employees are going to make $US160 million each.
4. The New York Times interviews new Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.
5. Google is working on a new WiFi app that could take a lot of the drudgery out of accessing wireless hotspots.
6. How Uber has disrupted the taxi industry.
7. Google today announced Project Tango, an Android-based prototype 5″ phone and developer kit with advanced 3D sensors out of its Advanced Technology and Projects (ATAP) hardware skunkworks group.
8. Apple has Siri, and Microsoft is about to get Cortana.
9. Steve Jobs will appear on a US postage stamp.
10. Industry sources say Amazon is getting ready to launch a Web TV box that would compete with Apple TV and Roku’s line of products, which make it easy to move video from the Internet onto your TV.
