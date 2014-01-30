10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning!
Here’s what you need to know today:
1. Lenovo To Acquire Motorola Mobility From Google
2. Facebook wants to take over mobile, app by app
3. There’s an emerging Bitcoin Civil War
4. Facebook shares surge on first ever $US1 billion mobile ad revenue quarter
5. New clues have emerged in the Target security breach
6. Apple aggressively pushing to take Arizona sapphire plant live in February for “critical product component“
7. Amazon will now offer a Kindle checkout system to physical retailers
8. 19 emoji that really should exist
9. Why people are obsessed with Blue Bottle coffee, the company that just raised $US25 million
10. How to be less rude when you ignore calls on your iPhone
