10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning. Here’s the overnight news.
- Yahoo came out with a logo. CEO Marissa Mayer tells the story of its creation in a detailed post on Tumblr.
- Both The New York Times and All Things D have stories recounting the Microsoft-Nokia deal blow-by-blow.
- China Labour Watch is accusing another Apple manufacturer of worker abuse. Only this time, that manufacturer is based in the United States.
- Social networking app Path is now offering a subscription version. For a couple bucks per month, you get unlimited stickers.
- Whisper, another social network, raised $US21 million from VCs including Roelof Botha of Sequoia Capital.
- Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov sold his remaining Facebook stake for $US525 million.
- Jeff Bezos went to the newspaper he owns, The Washington Post, and told employees: “Don’t be boring.” He also said “it should be as easy to get a subscription to The Post as it is to buy diapers on Amazon.”
- There’s a search engine hackers are using to find vulnerable Internet-connected cars, lights, and baby-monitors. One dad woke up in the middle of the night to hear a hacker talking to his 2-year-old baby girl.
- Huawei says it is not going to buy BlackBerry, HTC, or any other smartphone makers.
- Samsung came out with the Galaxy Gear, a smart watch. Here are all the cool things it can do.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.