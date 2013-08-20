10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Here’s the news.
-
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave the Tesla Model S the best safety rating of any car ever.
-
This stack chart shows the decline of the non-smartphone market, by manufacturer.
-
“A Google Glass developer has created Crystal Shopper, an app that lets you search for the best price on a product using Glass’ camera and a data connection.“
-
The founder of Pandora says his best advice for aspiring entrepreneurs is to learn public speaking.
-
Coca-Cola, Avon, and Walmart lead the 10 most engaged brands on Facebook.
-
The cool kids are using a new app called Frontback: “The idea is almost laughably straightforward: take a picture of what you’re looking at with the back camera of your phone, then take a photo of yourself with the front camera. The app then automatically stitches those two pictures together, one on top of the other.”
-
Online-only long-form journalism outlet Epic Magazine signed a deal with 20th Century Fox to give it first-look rights for turning any of its stories into movies.
-
-
The Verge’s Nilay Patel loves TiVO’s new $US600 cable box. “You will record more shows and movies and watch them in more places with a TiVo than with your cable company’s DVR, hands-down. “
-
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.