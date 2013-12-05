10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning!

Here’s what you need to know today in the world of tech:

1. Need a Christmas tree? Uber will deliver one to your doorstep today.

2. Microsoft is vowing to protect customer data from Government snooping.

3. This leaked financial document shows just how much money Uber really makes per week.

4. Carl Icahn files an Apple shareholder proposal.

5. China is banning financial companies from making Bitcoin transactions.

6. Apple desktops are showing up on everyone’s wish list this holiday season.

7. Bummer: Obama’s not allowed to get an iPhone for security reasons.

8. China Mobile just signed a massive deal with Apple.

9. Twitter is about to launch retargeted ads.

10. Here are 20 of the worst passwords you can use.

