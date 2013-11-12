10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning!
Here’s the news.
Through a partnership with the postal service, Amazon is going to start delivering packages on Sundays.
Bob Pittman, the famed AOL and MTV executive, is backing a new media roll-up headed by ex-Yahoo Jim Heckman.
HTC asked a designer to make an $US8,000 smartphone speaker.
Messaging app Line’s revenues are up to $US100 million per quarter.
Rupert Murdoch is 82 years old, and is happier than he’s ever been, reports Michael Wolff.
If you think you’re doing all you can to get the startup job you want, you haven’t heard the story of how Tristan Walker got started at Foursquare.
Dylan Love spent a week pretending to be a woman on dating site OKCupid. He learned that men are creepy, annoying, and not very smart about using the service.
Analyst Benedict Evans points out that while Facebook was smart to buy Instagram, it still doesn’t dominate mobile photo-sharing.
This is what it’s like being wife to a husband who just quit his day job to start a tech company.
Apple is working on phones with curved, pressure-sensitive touchscreens.
