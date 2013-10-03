10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Silk Road, the anonymous Internet marketplace best known as a destination for buying illegal drugs, has been seized by the FBI. You can read the full complaint, here.
- Ross Ulbricht, 29, has been arrested as the head of Silk Road, which he allegedly ran under the pseudonym Dread Pirate Roberts.
- Snapchat has rolled out a new feature, Stories, that compiles a bunch of videos or photos for friends to see and lives for 24 hours on the app. It can be watched multiple times throughout the day.
- Google has acquired a gesture recognition startup, Flutter, for about $US40 million. Flutter can tell what people are doing in webcams, for example, and its technology could compliment Google Glass.
- You can look back on Twitter’s “tortured” history by scrolling through all of these old New York Times quotes.
- In August Lavabit, the email provider used by a Edward Snowden, shut down. It was facing a government-issued search warrant that demanded Lavabit hand over private SSL keys.
- Paid mobile apps may be going extinct.
- Dave McClure’s 500 Startups is raising a $US44 million fund to invest in 200 more startups.
- Facebook is building a $US120 million housing community with 394 units, a sports bar and day care for dogs. The community, dubbed Anton Menlo, will be 630,000 square-feet and walking distance from Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters.
- I love the 80s: Tech edition. Here are 14 gadgets you’ll want back right now.
