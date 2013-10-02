10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Here’s the news:

“Jean-Francois Mulé joins Apple from CableLabs, where he was Senior Vice President of Technology Development and also founded and staffed the company’s Bay Area office. With expertise in IP voice and video, TV apps, and “over 15 years of experience solving problems,” Mulé looks set for a leadership role in Apple’s TV division.”

In this excerpt from a new book, you can flip through the pages of Thomas Edison’s creative journals.