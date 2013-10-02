10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Here’s the news:
Three top Microsoft investors want Bill Gates to step down from his chairmanship.
Amazon plans to hire 70,000 full-time workers for the holidays.
Supply constraints will limit Apple’s inventory of iPad Minis with retina screens this year.
Gartner predicts sales of 3D printers costing less than $US100,000 will grow 49% this year and 75% in 2014.
Enterprise behemoth SAP is allocating $US650 million toward a venture capital fund.
“Jean-Francois Mulé joins Apple from CableLabs, where he was Senior Vice President of Technology Development and also founded and staffed the company’s Bay Area office. With expertise in IP voice and video, TV apps, and “over 15 years of experience solving problems,” Mulé looks set for a leadership role in Apple’s TV division.”
In this excerpt from a new book, you can flip through the pages of Thomas Edison’s creative journals.
Streaming of the song at the end of the Breaking Bad series finale is up 9,000% week-over-week.
Valleywag’s Sam Biddle showed how easy it is to pose as a qualified venture capitalist on AngelList.
Kleiner Perkins wrote a $US93 million check to provide more funding for Telogis, which “provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based platform for companies that require dynamic routing, real-time work order management, commercial navigation, telematics and mobile integration services for their workforces in the field.”
