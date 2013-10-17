10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning. Here’s the news:
- AOL’s local news division Patch is going to close all but its most high-performing towns.
Yahoo’s core business is worth only about $US4 billion, or 12% of its market cap.
A Zynga cofounder is quitting after 6.5 years with the company. He helped build Zynga Poker, the company’s first huge hit.
The CEO of Intel says there will be a bunch of tablets for sale under $US99 this holiday season.
Barry Diller was awarded a “Giants of Broadcasting” award. In his speech, he said “It’s especially nice that I get this honour when many people in this room are suing me.”
“Twitter Inc has hired an advertising executive from Google Inc to head its retail division, as the online messaging company ramps up hiring and works to expand its business ahead of an initial public offering.“
If you are struggling to get laid using Tinder, here are some possible reasons why.
Facebook gets 1,790% more ad revenue from iPhone than it does Android.
