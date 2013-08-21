10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning. Actually. It’s great. Look at all this news!

HTC’s problem is its CEO Peter Chou, say a dozen sources interviewed by Reuters. “The weak point is they don’t really have a long term strategy,” said one. “It used to be a strength, and now is becoming a weak point as they don’t have a clear direction going forward.”

The best game out of Gamescom is called Titanfall. “The titular Titans, which are slow and graceless, but pack devastating firepower.” Wahoo!

Brick and mortar stores are starting sacrifice margins in order to keep their prices as low as Amazon’s. “Prices at Bed Bath & Beyond were on average 6.5% less than at Amazon for a basket of 30 items chosen by analysts”

Take it easy with the selfies. “People who post a lot of photos on Facebook and other social networks run the risk of alienating friends, family members and colleagues, leading to less supportive bonds, a team of U.K. researchers found.”