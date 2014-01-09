10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning!

Here’s what you need to know today:

1.T-Mobile will now pay you up to $US350 to leave your Sprint, AT&T, or Verizon contract behind.

2. Samsung will release its Galaxy S5 smartphone (with eye scan technology!) this April. The S5 will be paired with a wearable device.

3. Confide is like Snapchat for the corporate world.

4. Yahoo bought start up Aviate – and it turned my phone into the device I’ve always wanted.

5. The evolution of Facebook memes.

6. The New York Times saw a big redesign – here’s how it points to the future of publishing.

7. Apple and Samsung have agreed to a mediation session before their March court date over smartphone patents.

8. Yahoo News Digest just came out but it already has a ton of great reviews. Buzzfeed is wondering, who’s writing them?

9. Microsoft probably won’t have a new CEO this month.

10. Online privacy could spark transatlantic trade rifts.

