10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

1.T-Mobile will now pay you up to $US350 to leave your Sprint, AT&T, or Verizon contract behind.
2. Samsung will release its Galaxy S5 smartphone (with eye scan technology!) this April. The S5 will be paired with a wearable device.
3. Confide is like Snapchat for the corporate world.
4. Yahoo bought start up Aviate – and it turned my phone into the device I’ve always wanted.
5. The evolution of Facebook memes.
6. The New York Times saw a big redesign – here’s how it points to the future of publishing.
7. Apple and Samsung have agreed to a mediation session before their March court date over smartphone patents.
8. Yahoo News Digest just came out but it already has a ton of great reviews. Buzzfeed is wondering, who’s writing them?
9. Microsoft probably won’t have a new CEO this month.
10. Online privacy could spark transatlantic trade rifts.
