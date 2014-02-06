10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good Morning!

Here’s what you need to know as you get your day started:

1. Apple has a brand new iPhone commercial, made up of footage of a Burberry fashion show that was shout entirely on the iPhone 5S.

2. Twitter plunges after earnings on weak user growth.

3. Amazon just bought a gaming studio called Double Helix Games.

4. A phone that’s officially selfie-friendly.

5. Apple just pulled the most popular Bitcoin wallet out of the App Store.

6. Sony is in talks with an investment fund called Japan Industrial Partners to sell loss-making Vaio.

7. A look at Samsung’s updated voice app.

8. Here’s why Microsoft’s new CEO once made the controversial decision to use a Mac in public.

9. Samsung is asking Olympians to hide their iPhones during the Opening Ceremony.

10. HTC jumps aboard the wearable tech train.

