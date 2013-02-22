30 Tech Skills That Will Instantly Net You A $100,000+ Salary

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

When you have the right tech skills, you can command a great salary.But it’s an ever-changing target. One day a skill is hot and the next it’s not.



Job site Dice.com just sent us a list of tech skills that are worth over $100,000 a year. And that’s just salary — a new job might also net you bonuses, stock options and the like. (Link, registration required.)

Dice is a tech-specific job hunting site. It sifted through its database of over 83,000 job postings, plus conducted a salary survey with over 15,000 participants, to come up with this list. (Its salary survey also revealed a few other insights about today’s tech job market.)

Many of the skills on this list aren’t, by themselves, worth a high salary. They are often combined with other things HR managers are looking for. But if you have these skills, by all means, add them to your resume.

And you are going to be surprised, because the hottest skills are not always the latest, greatest new thing.

