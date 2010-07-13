10 Tech Flops That Survived Longer Than The Microsoft Kin

Sorry, pal, even Microsoft Bob lasted longer than you did. Click here to see the others →

The most impressive thing about Microsoft’s failed Kin mobile phone project is how quickly Microsoft canceled it once the company had figured out it was a bomb.After announcing the Kin 1 and Kin 2 social networking phones on April 12, Microsoft confirmed it was killing the Kin on June 30, just 79 days later.



It was the right move. And while it was a huge waste of money to develop and market the Kin right before killing it, at least it’s no longer a distraction for the company.

If anything, companies should learn how to discontinue failed products faster, rather than letting them drag out for several months or years, as is all too common in technology.

