The 10 Tech Companies With The Most To Prove In 2011

Intel's not the only company with a tablet problem: Microsoft's Windows ships on 400 million PCs per year, but the iPad is already cutting into Windows sales, and a crop of new Android competitors is going to impact the PC market farther.

Microsoft's only tablet strategy so far is to shoehorn the desktop version of Windows--with a user interface that was never designed for touch screens and few touch-compatible apps--into tablets made by its traditional PC partners. Next week at CES, the company might announce a new version of desktop Windows that supports low-powered ARM processors, or perhaps a completely new tablet OS based on Windows CE. But whatever it is won't be shipping for a year or more, and there's going to be a long haul to get developers to build apps for it as other tablets take off.

In addition, Microsoft earns far less money for each sale of its CE-based platforms--maybe $15 for Windows Mobile and less for pure CE--than the $30 to $150 it earns from desktop Windows. That's a hard addiction to overcome.