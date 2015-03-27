The 10 U.S. tech companies with the most cash stashed overseas

Eugene Kim
Stacking cash chinaREUTERS/Stringer

US multinational companies are holding more than $US2 trillion of their cash abroad, JP Morgan wrote in a recent report.

Among the S&P 500, roughly $US589 billion, or 63% of their total cash, was tied in foreign countries, it said.

It makes sense for companies to leave their cash abroad because they would otherwise get taxed again on the money they bring into the US.

One thing that sticks out is that tech companies make up more than half of the top 25 companies with the most cash abroad, and nearly all of the top 10. This is partly because tech companies make a lot of sales overseas, and tend to have lower operational costs than (for instance) retailers or manufacturers, so they often keep a lot of cash on hand.

10: Priceline, $6.9 billion

Total cash and marketable securities: $US9.0 billion

Total cash held abroad: $US6.9 billion (77% of total)

Untaxed foreign earnings: $US7.3 billion

Total revenue (2014): $US8.4 billion

8. Intel, $9.7 billion

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich

Total cash and marketable securities: $US12.0 billion

Total cash held abroad: $US9.7 billion (81% of total)

Untaxed foreign earnings: $US23.3 billion

Total revenue (2014): $US14.7 billion

7. eBay, $10.1 billion

Total cash and marketable securities: $US14.6 billion

Total cash held abroad: $US10.1 billion (69% of total)

Untaxed foreign earnings: $US7.9 billion

Total revenue (2014): $US4.9 billion

6. HP, $15.1 billion

HP CEO Meg Whitman

Total cash and marketable securities: $US15.1 billion

Total cash held abroad: $US15.1 billion (100% of total)

Untaxed foreign earnings: $US42.9 billion

Total revenue (2014): $US26.8 billion

5. Qualcomm, $27.5 billion

Total cash and marketable securities: $US31.6 billion

Total cash held abroad: $US27.5 billion (87% of total)

Untaxed foreign earnings: $US27.5 billion

Total revenue (2014): $US7.1 billion

4. Google, $38.7 billion

Total cash and marketable securities: $US64.4 billion

Total cash held abroad: $US38.7 billion (60% of total)

Untaxed foreign earnings: $US47.4 billion

Total revenue (2014): $US18.1 billion

3. Oracle, $40.3 billion

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison

Total cash and marketable securities: $US44.7 billion

Total cash held abroad: $US40.3 billion (90% of total)

Untaxed foreign earnings: $US40.3 billion

Total revenue (2014): $US9.3 billion

2. Microsoft, $92.9 billion

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Total cash and marketable securities: $US90.2 billion

Total cash held abroad: $US82.1 billion (91% of total)

Untaxed foreign earnings: $US92.9 billion

Total revenue (2014): $US26.4 billion

1. Apple, $157.8 billion

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Total cash and marketable securities: $US178.0 billion

Total cash held abroad: $US157.8 billion (89% of total)

Untaxed foreign earnings: $US69.7 billion

Total revenue (2014): $US74.5 billion

Now that you've seen the tech companies with cash hoards overseas...

Check out the 14 best tech companies to work for>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.