This Week's New Movie Trailers (CLIPS)*

Nicholas Carlson

Pop some popcorn and heat up the fake butter sauce: it’s previews time! Here are the new trailers out this week (email us at [email protected] or [email protected] if we missed any):

UPDATE: Here’s a couple that hit the Web last night, so we thought we’d include them in this week’s run-down.

Funny People, Release Date: July 31, 2009

High Life, Release Date TBA

Sleep Dealer, Release Date: April 17, 2009

 

  

 

Paris 36, Release Date: April 3, 2009

Bart Got a Room, Release Date: April 3, 2009

The Boat That Rocked, Release Date: TBA 2009

Battle for Terra, Release Date: May 1, 2009


Miss March, Release Date: TBD
 

Miss March [Movie TrailersHannah Montana: The Movie, Release Date: April 10, 2009

Hannah Montana: The Movie [Movie Trailers

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.