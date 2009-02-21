This Week's New Movie Trailers (CLIPS)*

Pop some popcorn and heat up the fake butter sauce: it’s previews time! Here are the new trailers out this week (email us at [email protected] or [email protected] if we missed any):
UPDATE: Here’s a couple that hit the Web last night, so we thought we’d include them in this week’s run-down.
Funny People, Release Date: July 31, 2009
High Life, Release Date TBA
Sleep Dealer, Release Date: April 17, 2009
Paris 36, Release Date: April 3, 2009
Bart Got a Room, Release Date: April 3, 2009
The Boat That Rocked, Release Date: TBA 2009
Battle for Terra, Release Date: May 1, 2009
Miss March, Release Date: TBD
Miss March [Movie TrailersHannah Montana: The Movie, Release Date: April 10, 2009
Hannah Montana: The Movie [Movie Trailers
