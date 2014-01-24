10 Sydney Rooftop Bars Perfect For Enjoying The Summer Weather

Bars in Sydney are plentiful, but the rooftop bars are a little harder to find.

However don’t let this dishearten you, their quality makes up for their quantity and depending on where you are, you could score one cracker of a view.

So, considering the weather’s hot and the afternoons are long — and even better it’s Friday — Business Insider has a list of the best rooftop bars in Sydney.

We pulled the best from Concrete Playground, Time Out and Good Food, as well as adding some of our personal favourites.

The Glenmore Hotel 96 Cumberland Street, The Rocks With sweeping 180 degree views of Sydney Harbour and the CBD, The Glenmore’s rooftop bar offers spectacular views over Circular Quay. The Glenmore Hotel The bar's retractable roof makes it the perfect place to enjoy your cold schooner all year round. Hotel Sweeneys 236 Clarence Street, Sydney Hotel Sweeneys' rooftop bar is the stairway to heaven for the craft beer lover. Sweeneys Hotel The shade sails make for a fitting canopy for the chilled atmosphere with the perfect CBD backdrop. Sweetheart's Rooftop BBQ 33/37 Darlinghurst Road, Potts Point Above the Sugarmill is Sweetheart's Rooftop Bar, where you can get cold drinks and barbecue food. Sweetheart's Rooftop BBQ High up, away from the hustle and bustle of the street below, Sweetheart's makes the perfect start for a night out. Zeta Bar 4/488 George Street, Sydney A progressive cocktail bar hidden at the Hilton in the middle of the Sydney CBD, Zeta Bar offers some of the best cocktails around. Zeta Bar Out on an open-air terrace, Zeta is, as Alex Perry says, 'expensive' -- and the bill will match. Corridor 153A King Street, Newtown It's easy to lose an afternoon on Corridor's laid-back deck, mellowing out with the locals it's one of Newtown’s best kept secrets. Corridor Serving great cocktails, Corridor doesn't try to be something it's not -- and that why we love it. The Local Taphouse 122 Flinders Street, Darlinghurst The 1920s European styled decor and a garden-like roof make The Local Taphouse anyone's wonderland. With more than 20 beers on tap and more bottled, you could easily spend the afternoon simply taste testing. The Local Taphouse Bask in the sun with your stout of choice matched with a tasty bite from their hearty menu. Darlo Bar 306 Liverpool Street, Sydney Darlo Bar epitomises 'quirky'. It's bright and beautiful open courtyard, with high walls and pink flamingos should be the setting for your next Sunday session. Darlo Bar The eclectic, mismatched setting will have you channelling your inner-indie as you play some pool and chill out. Zanzibar 323 King Street, Newtown Zanzibar may not be the poshest on this list, but kicking back in the courtyard with a cold one on a Summers afternoon you could easily make the mistake of thinking you are in a Moroccan paradise, with it's wrought-iron furniture and spiky green plants. Zanzibar Park yourself on a cushion in the sun, and enjoy. El Topo at The Eastern Hotel 500 Oxford St, Bondi Junction Forget Bondi Hipsters. This Mexican fiesta is the vibrant hang out you need to check out this weekend. Decked out with a fresh layout, colourful ornate tiles and Mexican skulls, if you don't go for the food, the tequila will knock your socks off. El Topo at The Eastern Hotel El Topo is a Mexican holiday in itself. If you don't go for the bar, at least go for the food. The London Hotel 85 Underwood Street, Paddington An old-fashioned boozer given some classy, fresh new decor, The London Hotel boasts burgers and beer that will keep you happy for hours. The London Hotel The vibe is cheery and buzzing. Grab your friends and make a night of it.

