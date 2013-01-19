10 Reasons The New Corvette Was The Star Of The Detroit Auto Show

Photo: GM
The Detroit Auto Show opens to the public tomorrow, and we were on the scene for the press days earlier this week.Without a doubt, the biggest reveal of the show was the 2014 C7 Corvette Stingray. The long-anticipated car — Chevrolet offers a truly new Corvette only about once a decade — was revealed Sunday night before the show.
On Wednesday, the newest incarnation made an appearance in New York to mark the 60th anniversary of the famous sports car, where we spoke with the team that created it.
It was a chance to go beyond the formality of the press conference and the anonymity of the specs, and really find out what sets the new Stingray apart.
Here are the 10 most interesting things we discovered about the Corvette, all of which together explain just how this car stole the show in Detroit.
#2 Corvette lead engineer Tadge Juechter considered a mid-engine early on, which would have made a very different C7. His team went for the more practical front engine instead.
#3 The 6.2-liter V8 engine produces 450 horsepower, enough to take the Stingray from 0 to 60 mph in under 4 seconds.
#4 The cylinder deactivation system, which improves fuel efficiency, works on both the automatic and manual models.
#5 The Stingray's chin spoiler, which looks like it has teeth, is the result of complicated regulations meant to protect pedestrians.
#6 Though pricing has not been announced, the C7 teams says it will be sold for an 'attainable' price. The idea is that drivers who could afford the last Corvette (which started at $49,600) will be able to afford the new one.
#7 The roof is removable and can be stored in the trunk, even though GM is likely to make a convertible version in a few years.
#8 There will be no commercials advertising the C7. Instead, the marketing team will use other methods to 'raise awareness,' like putting the car in the new Gran Turismo PlayStation game.
#9 To get gamers excited, GM put a disguised version of the C7 in Gran Turismo. It was downloaded 500,000 times.
#10 The crossed flags hood ornament was redesigned for the C7. GM auctioned the first ornament it printed for charity, for $3,000.
