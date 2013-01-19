10 Reasons The New Corvette Was The Star Of The Detroit Auto Show

Photo: GM

The Detroit Auto Show opens to the public tomorrow, and we were on the scene for the press days earlier this week.Without a doubt, the biggest reveal of the show was the 2014 C7 Corvette Stingray. The long-anticipated car — Chevrolet offers a truly new Corvette only about once a decade — was revealed Sunday night before the show.



On Wednesday, the newest incarnation made an appearance in New York to mark the 60th anniversary of the famous sports car, where we spoke with the team that created it.

It was a chance to go beyond the formality of the press conference and the anonymity of the specs, and really find out what sets the new Stingray apart.

Here are the 10 most interesting things we discovered about the Corvette, all of which together explain just how this car stole the show in Detroit.

