10 Surprising Ways Humans Use The Internet (According To Robots)

Startup Rocket Fuel has a bunch of fancy algorithms — robots, really — that it uses to help big advertisers target their ads to the right online audiences.
We’re delighted to report these expensive and elaborate algorithms can also be used for our amusement!
To wit, Rocket Fuel president Richard Frankel has presented us with a list of
…10 fun facts about the way people use the Internet (and click on ads) →
People with heavy design experience/product usage have a high interest in purchasing virtual clothing
Most conversions occur after 4 to 5 ad impressions. This goes counter to the conventional wisdom that very low frequency (say 1 exposure) is best
Non-contextual advertising can be very effective. We've seen Automotive ads work extremely well on Finance content, for example.
We've seen much higher rates of employment ad response from work computers rather than home computers. Though maybe this relates to job satisfaction!
