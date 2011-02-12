10 Surprising Truths About Single People And Office Romance

A Match.com survey was released last week, and it may be the most extensive survey of single people yet.  In their findings, Match.com disproves many misconceptions, like that men enjoy being single, or that women are clingy in relationships.

A few of their findings, as well as those from a centre for Work-Life Policy survey, may cheer up the working world.

Being unemployed doesn't make you undatable.

The survey found that half of respondents would date someone who was out of work -- if they found that person interesting.

Office relationships are few and far between.

Only 12% of respondants dated someone in their office in the last five years, and only 36% said they'd consider dating a colleague.

When office relationships do spark, they don't last long.

According to the survey, most workplace romances last less than three months.

Office relationships don't hurt the work place, even after a breakup.

56% said breaking up with their office honey didn't hurt their professional relationship.

Unless it's an affair -- then it causes office issues.

According to a survey conducted by centre for Work-Life Policy, 48% of men and 56% of women feel animosity towards the couple involved in an office affair.

Productivity also decreases as a result: 39% of men and 37% of women see a fall off when the team is divided by an affair.

Most people don't date their managers

Only 6% reported dating their bosses.

Most women don't sleep their way to the top.

The centre for Work-Life Policy research found that 15% of women at the director level or above admitted to having affairs with bosses.

When women do sleep with their bosses, they get career boosts

Although most women don't do this, the ones who do tend to get rewarded for it.

According to the centre for Work-Life survey, 37% of women involved in affairs said they received a career boost as a result. Harvard Business Review writes, '60% of male executives and 65% of female executives suspect that salary hikes and plum assignments are being traded for sexual favours.'

The bad job market and economy doesn't make single people more eager to settle down.

If you think women are just after your wallets, think again.

Four out of five respondents 'did not endorse romantic involvement as a way to relieve financial pressures and women were only slightly more likely than men to seek economic relief through a relationship,' says Dr. Jonathan Rich about the Match.com survey.

You can have a great job and a great relationship

85% of women believe that it's possible to have a successful career and relationship at the same time.

