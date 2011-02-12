10 Surprising Truths About Single People And Office Romance

Photo: angiibiites
A Match.com survey was released last week, and it may be the most extensive survey of single people yet. In their findings, Match.com disproves many misconceptions, like that men enjoy being single, or that women are clingy in relationships.
A few of their findings, as well as those from a centre for Work-Life Policy survey, may cheer up the working world.
The survey found that half of respondents would date someone who was out of work -- if they found that person interesting.
Only 12% of respondants dated someone in their office in the last five years, and only 36% said they'd consider dating a colleague.
56% said breaking up with their office honey didn't hurt their professional relationship.
According to a survey conducted by centre for Work-Life Policy, 48% of men and 56% of women feel animosity towards the couple involved in an office affair.
Productivity also decreases as a result: 39% of men and 37% of women see a fall off when the team is divided by an affair.
The centre for Work-Life Policy research found that 15% of women at the director level or above admitted to having affairs with bosses.
Although most women don't do this, the ones who do tend to get rewarded for it.
According to the centre for Work-Life survey, 37% of women involved in affairs said they received a career boost as a result. Harvard Business Review writes, '60% of male executives and 65% of female executives suspect that salary hikes and plum assignments are being traded for sexual favours.'
If you think women are just after your wallets, think again.
Four out of five respondents 'did not endorse romantic involvement as a way to relieve financial pressures and women were only slightly more likely than men to seek economic relief through a relationship,' says Dr. Jonathan Rich about the Match.com survey.
85% of women believe that it's possible to have a successful career and relationship at the same time.
