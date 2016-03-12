10 surprising places Australians are heading for holidays

Tel Aviv in Israel is growing in appeal for Australians. Photo: Boris Stroujko/ Shutterstock.

Need some travel inspiration?

While consulting travel guides for popular destinations is the safest bet, there’s plenty of opportunity to take the less beaten track to discover new places.

Travel booking site kayak.com.au has compiled a list of trending holiday destinations for Australia in 2016 based on the cities which experienced the biggest surge in visitors from 2015 to 2016.

Many Australians are now travelling to Bogota in Colombia with bookings on the travel platform up 25%, Manchester in the UK up 52% as well as Hyderabad in India whose bookings have more than doubled since 2015 increasing by 148%.

Here are 10 up-and-coming destinations to consider ticking off your bucket list.

1. Colombo, Sri Lanka Photo: SurangaSL/ Shutterstock. 2. Hyderabad, India Photo: SNEHIT / Shutterstock.com. 3. Bogota, Colombia Photo: Jess Kraft/ Shutterstock. 4. Manchester, UK Photo: Shahid Khan/ Shutterstock. 5. Hanoi, Vietnam Photo: Hanoi Photography/ Shutterstock. 6. Manila, Philippines Photo: r.nagy/ Shutterstock. 7. Kathmandu, Nepal Photo: Alexander Mazurkevich/ Shutterstock. 8. Nadi, Fiji Photo: Henryk Sadura/ Shutterstock. 9. Tel Aviv, Israel Photo: Boris Stroujko/ Shutterstock. 10. Cairo, Egypt Photo: Mikael Damkier/ Shutterstock.

