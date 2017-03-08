10 surprising facts you may not know about Adele, whose world tour comes to Sydney this weekend



Photo: Robert Gauthier/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images.

Adele is a darling of the music industry, admired for her relatable lyrics and candid interviews.

She’s a somewhat private person but the pop superstar recently hinted she and her long-term partner Simon Konecki tied the knot during a show in Brisbane over the weekend.

Adele is currently touring Australia and will play at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on Friday and Saturday this weekend. (You can see some of the corporate facilities here.)

With this in mind we thought we’d pull together a list of other surprising things you didn’t know about the pop megastar.

1. She was discovered on Myspace

In 2006, Adele’s friend posted her three-track demo on MySpace.

It caught the attention of Jonathan Dickins who signed Adele with XL Recordings a couple of months later.

One of those demo tracks later became her first single, “Hometown Glory.”

2. She wanted to be a doctor

The singer told i-D in 2015 that her grandfather, who died when she was 10 years old, briefly inspired her to become a doctor.

“I loved him so much, more than the world. I was so, so sad,” she said, “I wanted to fix people’s hearts.”

Photo: Robyn Beck/ AFP/ Getty Images.

3. She has not just one, but multiple Guinness Book of world records

The Guinness World Records named her the first female to have two singles and two albums in UK top 5 simultaneously.

21 also became the first album in UK chart history to reach sales of three million in a calendar year.

That album also established new records for most consecutive weeks with UK number one album with 11 weeks at the top, and the most cumulative weeks with UK number one album with 21 spending a total of 18 weeks at number one.

4. She has received a royal nod

On December 19, 2013 Adele received a MBE medal from Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace for her services to music.

That makes her a Member of the Order of the British Empire, an honour of excellence reserved for exemplary British subjects.

Photo: John Stillwell/ AFP/ Getty Images.

5. Of all places to keep awards, she keeps hers in the bathroom

She told Britain’s The Sun in 2015: “I kick myself every day when I go for a poo and see my awards and think, ‘Wow, I did good (sic)!’ That’s the truth.”

6. She suffers terrible stage fright

“I get so nervous on stage I can’t help but talk,” she told The Observer in 2011.

“I try telling my brain: stop sending words to the mouth. But I get nervous and turn into my grandma.

“Behind the eyes it’s pure fear. I find it difficult to believe I’m going to be able to deliver.”

On the night of her X Factor performance last year, she asked for a teleprompter just in case she forgot the lyrics to “Hello.”

“I always think I’m going to forget my lyrics,” she told Vogue.

7. Her alter ego is “Sasha Carter”

She also has an alter ego she calls “Sasha Carter”: a combination of Beyoncé’s Sasha Fierce and June Carter.

“I was about to meet Beyoncé,” she told Rolling Stones, “and I had a full-blown anxiety attack.

“Then she popped in looking gorgeous, and said, ‘You’re amazing! When I listen to you I feel like I’m listening to God.’ Can you believe she said that?”

Later while crying hysterically, she asked herself, “‘What would Sasha Fierce do?’ That’s when Sasha Carter was born,” she said.

8. She loves the late George Michael…

At the Grammy’s this year, Adele paid tribute to the late singer with a stunning cover of “Fastlove,” despite a rocky start where the singer stopped a quarter of the way into the track, apologised and began again.

“I’m sorry I can’t mess this up for him,” she said on stage.

For her 27th birthday, she as also dressed up as him for her party. “Thank you for the birthday wishes I had a wonderful time! I was my hero x #gottahavefaith,” she said on Twitter.

Thank you for the birthday wishes I had a wonderful time! I was my hero x #gottahavefaith pic.twitter.com/FMSPQPUGMD — Adele (@Adele) May 6, 2015

9. … and the Spice Girls

Adele said the Spice Girls were a major influence on her music, according to a biography by the BBC.

“It was a huge moment in my life when they came out. It was girl power. It was five ordinary girls who did so well and just got out. I was like, I want to get out,” she said.

10. The music clip for “Hello” was a world-first

According to Coming Soon, “Hello” was the first video clip to be shot with IMAX cameras — the highest resolution cameras in the world.

Before her clip these cameras were used to film Blockbuster movies such as Interstellar, Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Photo: Jay L. Clendenin/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images.

