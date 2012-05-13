10 Super Hot Victoria's Secret Models-Turned-Mothers

Photo: AP Images
Victoria’s Secret angel, Alessandra Ambrosio, recently announced on her Twitter page that she had given birth to her second child; son Noah Phoenix. She is just one of many other VS Angels to successfully balance the difficulties of motherhood with a thriving modelling career.Since it’s Mother’s Day weekend, it seems only fitting to honour the 10 hottest Victoria’s Secret models/mothers.
Adriana Lima married Serbian basketball player Marko Jaric in 2009. Nine months later they welcomed their first daughter, Valentina. It was recently announced that they are expecting their second child together.
Heidi Klum has 4 children. She has one daughter with Formula One team's managing director, Flavio Briatore, and three children (2 boys and 1 girl) with singer Seal.
Gisele Bundchen married New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in 2009. In December that year the couple had their first son, Benjamin.
Alessandra Ambrosio has two children with fiancé Jamie Mazur. Their first daughter, Anja, was born in 2008, and their son, Noah, was born 4 days ago.
Molly Sims married film producer Scott Stuber last year. It was announced in January 2012 that the couple are expecting their first child together.
