Take Our Advice: These Are 10 Summer Blockbusters You Need To See

Summer movie season is officially here!



And we’re starting off Hollywood’s box-office blockbusters with a real doozy: “The Avengers.”

But not every big-budget entry will be of great quality (cough, “Battleship”) but they’ll definitely all be entertaining enough to hold your short summer attention spans.

And they all have some common themes: all are sequels, reboots, or based on another story, film or game (we’re looking at you again, “Battleship.”)

But just because Hollywood doesn’t have any more unique ideas, it doesn’t mean the end projects aren’t fun to watch.

So grab a bucket of popcorn or king-sized box of Junior Mints at the concession stands and check out the 10 biggest films coming up from May through August.

Release Date: May 4th Stars: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hiddleston, Cobie Smulders, Clark Gregg Plot: Iron Man, Captain America, Bruce Banner, Thor, Hawkeye and The Black Widow are united by Nick Fury to defeat Thor's brother Loki as he tries to destroy Earth along with an alien race called the Chitauri. The film has killed it at the box office for its opening weekend and has already hit $1 billion worldwide. Release Date: May 18th Stars: Taylor Kitsch, Liam Neeson, Alexander Skarsgård, Brooklyn Decker, Rihanna, Jess Plemons Plot: Based on the Hasbro board game, this action film sees a fleet of ships who stumble across an alien life force that threatens to destroy the planet. Only the ship's crew can stop this from happening. Sound familiar? It's 'Transformers' in the ocean, but mostly it will still be entertaining. Release Date: May 25th Stars: Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones, Josh Brolin, Emma Thompson, Bill Hader, Jermaine Clement, Alice Eve, Nicole Scherzinger Plot: Agent J and K are back but this time, K is in big trouble. After some mysterious incident, J finds out that K changed the past and now he no longer exists in the present. Now J must go back in time to the 1960s and find a young K to fix the problems he caused and to find out some secrets even the universe doesn't know about. And in 60s, apparently Andy Warhol was an MIB agent trying to blend in with aliens. Now his weird look makes sense... Release Date: June 1st Stars: Charlize Theron, Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth, Sam Claflin, Toby Jones, Ian McShane, Lily Cole Plot: Snow White gets an action makeover. The story follows the Evil Queen as she tries to stay 'the fairest of them all' by killing Snow White. However, the Queen is much more violent and Snow White seems to stage a full-scale rebellion against the evil dictator. Compared to the utter failure of the last Snow White film 'Mirror, Mirror', this should be a visual treat and an awesome popcorn flick. Release Date: June 8th Stars: Noomi Rapace, Logan Marshall-Green, Michael Fassbender, Charlize Theron, Idris Elba, Guy Pearce, Patrick Wilson Plot: The scientific crew on the spaceship Prometheus finds an alien life forces after excavating Ancient Mesopotamian, Aztec and Magdalenian caves that were discovered on a star map. The aliens happen to be extremely dangerous (aren't they always) and threaten the existence of the human race. The Prometheus crew must try and stop the aliens from consuming them one by one. We dare you not to be excited for the movie after watching this INCREDIBLE trailer. Release Date: July 3rd Stars: Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Martin Sheen, Sally Field, Rhys Ifans, Denis Leary, Irrfan Khan, Chris Zylka, Campbell Scott Plot: After only five years since the last 'Spider-Man' film, Spidey is getting a reboot. The bumbling Peter Parker is still getting picked on in school and still gets bitten by a radioactive spider, but the origin story is a little different and a lot more important. See if you can spot other big changes or similarities in this trailer. We'll start you off, Parker's eternal love interest Mary Jane Watson is replaced with his first love Gwen Stacy. Release Date: July 20th Stars: Christian Bale, Tom Hardy, Anne Hathaway, Marion Cotillard, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Caine, Gary Oldman, Morgan Freeman, Nestor Carbonell, Juno Temple, Liam Neeson Plot: Set eight years after 'The Dark Knight,' a new villain, Bane, has come to terrorize Gotham. Bruce Wayne must become Batman once more to defeat Bane even though the whole city seems him as a threat. Along the way, we get to reconnect with Alfred, Lucius Fox and more. And we'll meet Catwoman, Miranda Tate and Gotham copper/Batman-sympathizer John Blake (both of whom will definitely bigger roles than Christopher Nolan says). Release Date: August 3rd Stars: Colin Farrell, Jessica Biel, Kate Beckinsale, John Cho, Bryan Cranston, Bill Nighy, Ethan Hawke, Bokeem Woodbine Plot: Yes, this is a remake of the 1990 film with the Governator Arnold Schwarzenegger. Two world powers fight for dominance in the year 2084. While this is happening, a factory worker starts to believe he may be a spy who had his memories erased by a process known as 'Recall.' And of course, it's all connected. Release Date: August 3rd Stars: Jeremy Renner, Albert Finney, Edward Norton, Joan Allen, Rachel Weisz, David Strathairn, Donna Murphy, Oscar Isaac, Scott Glenn Plot: 'There was never just one' Jason Bourne apparently. Not too much is known about the plot for this 'Bourne' sequel. However, what we do know is that agent Aaron Cross from the project 'Outcome' is having a very Bourne-like moment where he is on the run from the agency while trying to figure out past events. Release Date: August 17th Stars: Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis, Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Liam Hemsworth, Terry Crews, Chuck Norris, Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Novak Djokovic, Randy Couture, Nun Yu Plot: Let's be honest, it's not like any of us will see this movie for the plot. Mr. Church reunites the Expendables gang for another job but they must get revenge after one of them is murdered. Expect more explosions than ever before. Many of the stars in these films have family members in Hollywood. Check out 15 more rising stars who have influential parents in the biz >

