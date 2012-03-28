The 10 Most Successful Y Combinator Startups

The Airbnb founders launched the company at Y Combinator.

Photo: Airbnb

Y Combinator Demo Day is today.Y Combinator is a startup accelerator program that helps young companies get off the ground. Since it was founded in 2005, Y Combinator has put hundreds of startups through its program.



Some of the startups never made it. Others have become billion-dollar companies or been acquired for hundreds of millions of dollars.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.