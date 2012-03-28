The 10 Most Successful Y Combinator Startups

Photo: Airbnb
Y Combinator Demo Day is today.Y Combinator is a startup accelerator program that helps young companies get off the ground. Since it was founded in 2005, Y Combinator has put hundreds of startups through its program.
Some of the startups never made it. Others have become billion-dollar companies or been acquired for hundreds of millions of dollars.
Founders: Alexis Ohanian and Steve Huffman
What it is: Social news site that shows articles chose and voted for by readers
Founders: Ryan Junee, Simon Ratner and Julian Frumar
What it is: Lets people annotate and share videos from any website.
Founders: Ross Boucher, Francisco Tolmasky and Tom Robinson
What it is: An easy way to develop rich web applications
Founders: Robby Walker and Wayne Crosby
What it is: A web presentation application
Founders: Chris Campbell, Kevin Hale and Ryan Campbell
What it is: Helps users build online forms.
Founders: Alex Polvi, Dan Di Spaltro, Logan Welliver
What it is: Cloud server monitoring and management tools
Founders: Dan Albritton and Charles Forman (I'mInLikeWithYou.com)
What it is: Social gaming company
Founders: Adam Wiggins, James Lindenbaum, Byron Sebastian (CEO)
What it is: Develop and deploy apps in the cloud
Founders: Nathan Blecharczyk, Brian Chesky, Joe Gebbia
What it is: Short term peer to peer apartment rentals
Founders: Drew Houston, Arash Ferdowsi
What it is: File storage and sharing company
