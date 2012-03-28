The 10 Most Successful Y Combinator Startups

Alyson Shontell
airbnb founders brian chesky joe gebbiaThe Airbnb founders launched the company at Y Combinator.

Photo: Airbnb

Y Combinator Demo Day is today.Y Combinator is a startup accelerator program that helps young companies get off the ground. Since it was founded in 2005, Y Combinator has put hundreds of startups through its program.

Some of the startups never made it. Others have become billion-dollar companies or been acquired for hundreds of millions of dollars.

Reddit was acquired by Conde Nast in 2006 for an undisclosed amount

Founders: Alexis Ohanian and Steve Huffman

What it is: Social news site that shows articles chose and voted for by readers

Omnisio was acquired by Google/YouTube in 2008 for ~ $15 million

Founders: Ryan Junee, Simon Ratner and Julian Frumar

What it is: Lets people annotate and share videos from any website.

280 North was acquired by Motorola Mobility in 2010 for $20 million

Founders: Ross Boucher, Francisco Tolmasky and Tom Robinson

What it is: An easy way to develop rich web applications

Zenter was acquired by Google in 2010 for $25 million

Founders: Robby Walker and Wayne Crosby

What it is: A web presentation application

Wufoo was acquired by SurveyMonkey in 2011 for $35 million in cash and stock

Founders: Chris Campbell, Kevin Hale and Ryan Campbell

What it is: Helps users build online forms.

Cloudkick was acquired by Rackspace in 2010 for a reported $50 million

Founders: Alex Polvi, Dan Di Spaltro, Logan Welliver

What it is: Cloud server monitoring and management tools

OMGPOP was acquired by Zynga last week for ~ $210 million

Founders: Dan Albritton and Charles Forman (I'mInLikeWithYou.com)

What it is: Social gaming company

Heroku was acquired by Salesforce in 2010 for $212 million

Founders: Adam Wiggins, James Lindenbaum, Byron Sebastian (CEO)

What it is: Develop and deploy apps in the cloud

Airbnb raised $112 million at a $1 billion valuation last summer

Founders: Nathan Blecharczyk, Brian Chesky, Joe Gebbia

What it is: Short term peer to peer apartment rentals

Dropbox raised $250 million at a $4 billion valuation in October

Founders: Drew Houston, Arash Ferdowsi

What it is: File storage and sharing company

