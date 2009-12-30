10 Stunning Web Site Prototype Sketches

When designers start a new Web site, they often sketch out a first idea of the page layout using paper and stencil.

Designers call this sketch a “wireframe.”

Woorkup.com’s Antonio Lupetti collected 10 beautiful examples of wireframes.

He gave us permission to republish them here >

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”early-ember-1″

title=”Early Ember”

content=”Ember is a Campfire client that allows you to use Campfire by 37signals anywhere you go.

Original photo here

by playingwithshapes“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b3a461b00000000002efeba/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”vimeo-video-browser-module-2″

title=”Vimeo Video Browser Module”

content=”Original photo here

by Soxiam“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b3a466f000000000086e662/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”vimeo-conversations-page-ideas-3″

title=”Vimeo Conversations Page Ideas”

content=”Original photo here

by Soxiam“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b3a469100000000002d7b8c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”mega-drop-down-explorations-4″

title=”Mega-Drop Down Explorations”

content=”Original photo here

by jvbates“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b3a46c200000000008e6675/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”visible-change-history-in-sketches-5″

title=”Visible Change History in Sketches”

content=”From an interesting article on Wireframe Magazine about how to highlight change history in sketches.

Original post here“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b3a46d800000000001fda6b/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”audiovideo-manager-project-6″

title=”Audio/Video Manager Project”

content=”The main app frame is created from a pasteboard, the notebook is used for single screen design.

Original photo here

by ondrejvalka“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b3a46ee000000000013554d/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”video-detail-page-7″

title=”Video Detail Page”

content=”Original photo here

by jvbates“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b3a472400000000008f4cc5/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”adaptive-path-sketch-example-8″

title=”Adaptive Path Sketch Example”

content=”Original photo here

Original post here“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b3a47610000000000cf4a74/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”a-student-profile-page-for-languageinternationalcom-9″

title=”A student profile page for LanguageInternational.com”

content=”Original photo here

by Jason Robb“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b3a481600000000005e5073/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”things-touch-10″

title=”Things touch”

content=”Original photo here

Original post here“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b3a48510000000000e79806/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

