10 Stunning Web Site Prototype Sketches

When designers start a new Web site, they often sketch out a first idea of the page layout using paper and stencil.
Designers call this sketch a “wireframe.”
Woorkup.com’s Antonio Lupetti collected 10 beautiful examples of wireframes.
He gave us permission to republish them here >
[slideshow]
[slide
permalink=”early-ember-1″
title=”Early Ember”
content=”Ember is a Campfire client that allows you to use Campfire by 37signals anywhere you go.
Original photo here
by playingwithshapes“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b3a461b00000000002efeba/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”vimeo-video-browser-module-2″
title=”Vimeo Video Browser Module”
content=”Original photo here
by Soxiam“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b3a466f000000000086e662/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”vimeo-conversations-page-ideas-3″
title=”Vimeo Conversations Page Ideas”
content=”Original photo here
by Soxiam“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b3a469100000000002d7b8c/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”mega-drop-down-explorations-4″
title=”Mega-Drop Down Explorations”
content=”Original photo here
by jvbates“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b3a46c200000000008e6675/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”visible-change-history-in-sketches-5″
title=”Visible Change History in Sketches”
content=”From an interesting article on Wireframe Magazine about how to highlight change history in sketches.
Original post here“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b3a46d800000000001fda6b/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”audiovideo-manager-project-6″
title=”Audio/Video Manager Project”
content=”The main app frame is created from a pasteboard, the notebook is used for single screen design.
Original photo here
by ondrejvalka“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b3a46ee000000000013554d/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”video-detail-page-7″
title=”Video Detail Page”
content=”Original photo here
by jvbates“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b3a472400000000008f4cc5/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”adaptive-path-sketch-example-8″
title=”Adaptive Path Sketch Example”
content=”Original photo here
Original post here“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b3a47610000000000cf4a74/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”a-student-profile-page-for-languageinternationalcom-9″
title=”A student profile page for LanguageInternational.com”
content=”Original photo here
by Jason Robb“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b3a481600000000005e5073/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”things-touch-10″
title=”Things touch”
content=”Original photo here
Original post here“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b3a48510000000000e79806/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”want-to-hire-a-designer-to-create-one-of-these-for-your-startup-11″
title=”Want to hire a designer to create one of these for your startup?”
content=”Here’s how: How To Hire A Great Graphic Designer“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1803d10000000000e8cd50/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[/slideshow]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.